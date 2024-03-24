Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's wife Lin Laishram praises husband's performance; calls him 'remarkable'

The much-anticipated movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles, hit theaters generating significant excitement on March 22. The movie focuses on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the early 1900s, till his death, as interpreted by Randeep Hooda and the makers of the film. Randeep who has been receiving rave reviews for his amazing acting skills in the film, was showered with praises from his wife Lin Laishram.

Lin Laishram praises husband Randeep Hooda's performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

On March 24, taking to her Instagram Stories a while ago, Lin Laishram shared a picture of herself with her husband Randeep Hooda to praise his performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

She penned, "My heart brims with gratitude for this remarkable man, my husband, who has worn many hats in crafting the film. I won't even mention the struggle you went through making it. But my love, you deserve better, far beyond what words can express, and you stand as an inspiration to all. I'm proud of you. @randeephooda"

Lin further added, "Please go watch the film with your friends and family it's not what you think it is"



Reception of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

After the film's release, fans took to their X handles and praised Randeep Hooda's film. One person wrote, "Hooda's performance is lauded for its authentic portrayal of Veer Savarkar, capturing the essence of his character and ideology. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview."

Another wrote, "Veer sawarkar*- A must watch movie My review - What a movie @RandeepHooda what a performance man.. Aaj desh ki aazadi ke liye kiye gaye struggle ke bare me khul ke jaan paaya hu.... Thank you randeep sir for this previous experience #VeerSavarkar".

One user lauded Randeep Hooda's direction and wrote, "Hooda's direction is praised for bringing Veer Savarkar's story to life on the big screen with passion and authenticity. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview."

More about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed by Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar follows the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar is a top student in his university and starts showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life. He creates ripples through his strong thoughts on Abhinav Bharat, after which he travels to Great Britain to learn their law, where he also writes a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon became one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently became the most wanted man for the Brits.

