Taimur Ali Khan's 8th Birthday: When Kareena Kapoor revealed her elder son ‘already has an eye for good cinema'; called him 'quite ahead of his age'

Bollywood's favorite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, turns a year older today (December 20), with heartfelt wishes pouring in from family and friends. On this special day, let's revisit a moment when Kareena Kapoor revealed that her elder son already possesses a sharp eye for good cinema and is 'quite ahead of his age'.

During a candid conversation with News18, Kareena Kapoor shared insights on Taimur Ali Khan's personality. She revealed that the birthday boy has developed a taste for cinema far beyond his years, influenced by his father, Saif Ali Khan.

From watching epic sagas like Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars to enjoying series like The Mandalorian, he mirrors his father’s interests and shares a close bond with him. The Crew actress also noted how Taimur teams up with Saif, often leaving her outnumbered.

Despite his young age, the star kid showcases remarkable understanding and a sense of maturity, grasping right from wrong with ease. She said, "He's a boy who's very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn't supposed to do it."

Kareena also shared that little Tim Tim has already developed a knack for quality cinema, thanks to his movie nights with Saif Ali Khan. While the duo enjoys watching films together, she admitted that both Taimur and Jeh are mischievous at heart.

Advertisement

The actress believes boys eventually grow up and evolve, and she's confident changes will come with time. She added, "Having said that, at this age, he already has an eye for good cinema." For now, Taimur gets limited screen time, mostly on weekends, where he indulges in carefully selected movies, always under parental supervision.

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash was a starry affair as Saif and Kareena hosted a special celebration. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu were spotted arriving hand-in-hand, with Soha waving warmly at the paparazzi.

Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash, also joined in the festivities. Roohi waited eagerly outside, while Yash was seen leaving with a customized return gift. The celebration was filled with family, friends, and Bollywood charm, making Taimur's big day truly unforgettable.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, on December 20, 2016. Five years later, in 2021, they were blessed with their second son, Jeh, completing their happy family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son shares special bond with cousin Inaaya; Soha’s video proves it