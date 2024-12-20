Jab We Met Reunion: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor make netizens nostalgic by attending Taimur, Jeh, Misha and Zayn's annual day event; WATCH

From Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai to Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, numerous Bollywood stars attended the annual event at Dhirubhai International School in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, who were spotted together after years as their children participated in the event. While this Jab We Met reunion wasn’t what the fans had expected, it still sparked excitement online with a fan saying 'Jab They Met Again.'

In a viral video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sitting in a row near Shahid Kapoor at the event. Shahid sported a white T-shirt paired with a blue denim shirt, while Kareena opted for a rust orange and black outfit.

Despite sharing the same space, they didn’t interact in the videos or photos circulating online. However, both were seen smiling—not at each other, but at their kids' performances on stage.

See the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the viral clip and wrote, "ambani ki waqai jai ho cuz oh boy that’s shahid & mira behind kareena & saif….wowhhhh mera jab we met heart." (Ambani truly deserves praise because, oh boy, that's Shahid and Mira behind Kareena and Saif… wow, my Jab We Met heart!)

Another wrote, "Jab We Met in another universe," while another chimed, "Geet and Aditya, years later!" One wrote, "They will be forever favourites as Geet and Aditya." One person wrote, "Jab We Met again." One person wrote, "All those memories are back, Jab They Met again."

In the same video, The Singham Again actress is seen cheering enthusiastically for her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, as he performs on stage. She was also spotted capturing the moment on her phone, enjoying the performance alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar.

Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha Kapoor, who attends the same school, was also present. However, despite being at the same venue, Kareena and Shahid maintained their distance from each other.

The annual event at Dhirubhai International School saw a star-studded lineup of attendees, including Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan, as they cheered on his younger son, AbRam Khan.

AbRam shared the stage with Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who attended the event along with Amitabh Bachchan. Genelia D'Souza and her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, were also spotted at the gathering.

