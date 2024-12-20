Taimur Ali Khan's 8th Birthday: Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Karan Johar’s kids and more clicked for special day of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is celebrating his 8th birthday today. The little one is inundated with adorable and cute wishes from his loved ones; meanwhile, the doting parents have organized a special birthday celebration. Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and Karan Johar’s kids and more were clicked as they marked their attendance for the special celebration.

On December 20, Soha Ali Khan walked hand-in-hand with her husband Kunal Kemmu to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s house. In a video shared by the paps, the couple was immersed in conversation and made their way towards the building. Before entering, the Rang De Basanti actress greeted the paparazzi by flashing a wide smile and waving towards them.

For Taimur Ali Khan's special birthday celebration, Soha was seen in a pink oversized shirt paired with denim and white sneakers. She carried a pink bag and adjusted her eyeglasses on her head. Meanwhile, her husband Kunal Kemmu complimented her in a red T-shirt paired with denim, white sneakers, and a black cap.

In addition to this, Karan Johar’s little daughter, Roohi and Yash were also spotted for their friend Tim Tim’s birthday celebration. The video clicked from afar showed the little one waiting outside the building compound. Meanwhile, her brother, Yash was also seen making his way back home with a customized return gift.

On Thursday, i.e. December 19, Taimur had his school's annual function. Not only the video of his performance took over the internet, but proud parents were on cloud nine to see their little one shine on stage. In one of the viral videos, the elated parents were also seen capturing the joyous moment on their mobile phones.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. A couple of years later, the couple was blessed with their second son, Jeh in 2021.

On the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Bebo has signed on a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Race 4 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.