Tamannaah Bhatia drops video of her ‘cold weather’ birthday celebration on sets of Stree 2; ‘One of my best…’

Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular actress in both the Hindi and South film industries. She will be next seen as a cameo in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2. And recently, she dropped the BTS video of the song from sets of the film. The video also showcased how the film team celebrated her birthday on the sets in chilling weather.

Tamannaah Bhatia Shared BTS of Aaj Ki Raat Song Shoot

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tamannah shared a mini vlog-BTS of the song Aaj Ki Raat from the movie Stree 2. She added a personal touch with her voiceover and narrated everything that happened on that day on the sets.

In the video, the actress revealed that she celebrated her birthday on set. However, they had two cakes that day - one for her birthday and the other to celebrate the schedule wrap.

The video also featured Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee, who also cut the cake along with Tamannaah. While sharing the video, the actress captioned, “From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyones love. One of my best birthdays ever Waqt Barbaad kiye bina keep showering your love on #AajKiRaat from #Stree2”.

As soon as she posted the video on social media, fans showered love and also wished the actress a happy birthday. A fan wrote, “A new vlogger in the room,” while many sent heart emojis to express their love for the actress.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a horror-comedy film that stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the pivotal roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

It should be noted that the film is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree that also had Shraddha and Rajkummar.

About Tamannaah Bhatia’s Workfront

Tamannaah will be next seen in the film Vedaa alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kshitij Chauhan. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is slated to release on August 15, 2024. It should be noted that the Lust Stories 2 actress was last seen in the Tamil-language comedy horror film Aranmanai 4. The film began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21, 2024.

