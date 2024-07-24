Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in dance number; Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti, Amar, Abhishek get flirty

Stree 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. This sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree will see Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles. After the recent launch of the trailer, which gave audiences a peek into the entertainment that lies ahead, the first song from the music album has now been released. Aaj Ki Raat is a scintillating dance number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, with the boys of the film, including director Amar Kaushik, swooning over her.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage ablaze in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

Fans had been excited to see Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameo appearance in Stree 2 ever since they saw a glimpse of her in the trailer. Today, July 24, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie unveiled the first song across their social media platforms. Aaj Ki Raat has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s character Shama sets the dance floor on fire as she takes over the town of Chanderi. Dressed in a glamorous green-colored outfit, she exudes oomph as she performs the sizzling moves choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Tamannaah’s electrifying energy, along with the stunning visuals and catchy beats, will immediately make you want to vibe to this vibrant track.

Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and director Amar Kaushik also make an appearance in the song. They are mesmerized by Tamannaah’s looks as well as dance and try to get flirty with her.

Watch the song’s music video here!

The dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar expressed their excitement about the song Aaj Ki Raat in a statement. They said, "After Kamariya and Milegi Milegi created magic for Stree, we had to go all out for Aaj Ki Raat to deliver a track that’s as fun and energetic. With Tamannaah's killer moves coupled with brilliant choreography, we believe this song is going to be a crowd favorite."

Fan reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat song from Stree 2

Fans flocked to the comments section of the music video soon after the release. One person gushed over Tamannaah Bhatia, saying, “Tammy once again proved that dance is her pulse, heartbeat and breath. Tremendous Tamannaah,” while another wrote, “Wow! Tamannah Bhatia Has Just Nailed It! Fabulous Work Done By Her.” One user stated, “Tamanna Killed It!! Amazing music production.”

A comment read, “Combination of qawali lyrics + magical beats + outstanding vocals + world class choreography + phenomenal set + top notch expressions. BLOCKBUSTER HIT....... Vocals giving vibes of asha ji and alka ji.”

Other comments conveyed the anticipation of the audience for the film. One netizen mentioned, “Stree 2 is going to be Blockbuster,” and another said, “Waiting for Stree 2 to hit theatres.”

More about Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the cast of Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

