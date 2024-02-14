How did Randeep Hooda know Lin Laishram was the one for him? Couple makes revelations about their love story

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become one of the most adored couples lately. They tied the knot in a small ceremony in Manipur last November. Since then, they've been sharing sweet moments on social media, inspiring many with their strong bond. Finally breaking the silence about their relationship, Randeep Hooda recently shared the moment when he realized they were meant for each other.

Randeep Hooda reveals about the moment he realized Lin Laishram was the one for him

During a recent interaction with Times of India, When Randeep Hooda was asked about how he realized Lin was the one for him, he replied, "It happened point by point. We started living together through COVID and that really brought us together. We had better understanding with each other. And then it happened very organically, we wanted to go to the next step, we wanted to have babies and grow our family. I have never been a very easy person to be around because I'm always demanding but when she comes around everything changes.”

When asked about how does it feel to be a married couple, Randeep shared that he feels a sense of responsibility, like being a caretaker. He's not just living for himself anymore; there's someone else to consider. Now, he needs to adjust, put in more effort, and ensure their life together is comfortable. He added, “Enough of the single carefree life, now it's time to dig your heels in an make something which will last and will for the family to come. She has brought new energy in my life, new impetus to do things, look at life differently.”

Discussing the same, Lin Laishram shared that her experience has been wonderful. She adores his family, especially enjoys conversations with his dad, who she finds really cool. Having a larger family was always something she desired. She appreciates the assurance that someone is there to support her and make her life easier. It's a new and comforting feeling for her. She added, “One must marry to feel that I guess.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's work front

The actor began the year with the thriller movie Sergeant. He is said to be shooting for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he is also rumored to be directing. Randeep will also appear in Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz. Lin has also starred in various well-received films such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Jaane Jaan, among others.

