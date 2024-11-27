Thanksgiving 2024: Singham Again's Arjun Kapoor flaunts Danger Lanka's wicked smile in BTS PIC as he extends gratitude to fans

Arjun Kapoor recently played the antagonist in Singham Again and won much acclaim for his performance. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2024, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans with a behind-the-scenes picture from the film. The wicked smile of his character, Danger Lanka, said it all about his happiness.

Today, November 27, 2024, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a BTS picture from the sets of Singham Again. In the photograph, he is seen sitting in his character’s black clothes, sporting an evil smile.

In the caption, the actor conveyed his thanks to the audience, saying, “This Thanksgiving, taking a moment to say THANK YOU to all of you—the fans and audience—for the insane love you have showered on Danger Lanka and Singham Again! Ending November on a high note with heart full of gratitude. #SinghamAgain #Thanksgiving #DangerLankaLove #Arjun2.O.”

Fans gushed over Arjun Kapoor's smile in the comments section of the post. One person said, "Ravan with smile loved the villain role," while another wrote, "Ufffffff danger smile."

A user stated, "We love you so much keep smiling like this forever," and another called him "Villain of the year." Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor addressed the possibility of a prequel showcasing his character's origin story. He said, "My job is to do what Rohit Shetty asks me to do. If he makes a prequel or the story of the origins of Danger Lanka, count me in because I would be very happy."

Arjun added, "Ek alag interesting duniya hai of how he became what he became. But at this point, mein utna soch hi nahi raha. Mujhe khushi iss baat ki hai ki people are liking Danger Lanka for what he is (It's a completely different, interesting world of how he became what he became. I haven't thought about it much. I'm happy that people are liking Danger Lanka for what he is)."

The cast of Singham Again also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

