EXCLUSIVE: Did Arjun Kapoor hint at a possible prequel to Singham Again’s Danger Lanka? Actor says, ‘If audience wants…’

Arjun Kapoor is the talk of Bollywood following his powerful return in Singham Again as the menacing Danger Lanka (aka Zubair Hafiz). With his performance garnering praise from both fans and critics, the actor recently teased the possibility of a Danger Lanka prequel in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. When asked about it, he hinted that if the audience demands it, Rohit Shetty will likely make it happen.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor asked about the glimpses of Danger Lanka's backstory in Singham Again and the possibility of a prequel. He responded, "My job is to do what Rohit Shetty asks me to do. If he makes a prequel or the story of the origins of Danger Lanka, count me in because I would be very happy."

He further added, "Ek alag interesting duniya hai of how he became what he became. But at this point, mein utna soch hi nahi raha. Mujhe khushi iss baat ki hai ki people are liking Danger Lanka for what he is." (It's a completely different and interesting world of how he became what he became. But at this point, I haven’t thought about it much. I’m happy that people are liking Danger Lanka for what he is).

"But I would genuinely love to. If the audience wants it, then I’m sure Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) will make it happen," the actor said.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Singham Again, expressing his gratitude to director Rohit Shetty. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he reflected on the perfect timing of landing the role and the trust Rohit placed in him when others hesitated.

The actor further praised the character of Danger Lanka, which he felt closely aligned with the director's vision and resonated with audiences. He called the journey of becoming Danger Lanka an unforgettable experience and thanked the entire team for making it so memorable. He ended with a passionate note, saying he would happily relive the entire process.

This Diwali, Singham Again exploded at the box office with a star-packed cast. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff lit up the screen, but the real surprise was Arjun Kapoor's unexpected yet thrilling role as Danger Lanka, symbolizing Ravan.

