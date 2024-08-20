The Buckingham Murders Teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor is here to uncover truth in an intense action avatar for Hansal Mehta’s thriller

The much-awaited teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders is finally out. The mystery thriller is all set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024, and the teaser looks promising. The movie garnered acclaim from the crowd at its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023.

The teaser begins with a chilling murder of a young child of an Indian family in a park, which causes outrage and protests. Kareena, in her role as a detective, sets out to uncover the motive behind the murder and identify the killer. The dark and captivating teaser provides a fresh take on the thriller genre.

Earlier, The Buckingham Murders was also screened at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October. The film marks Kareena’s first collaboration with Hansal. Kareena has also turned into a co-producer for the film.

Check out the teaser here:

The Buckingham Murders is set for an exclusive theatrical release on September 13, 2024. The film features a notable cast, including Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

In an interview earlier this year, Kareena shared that she enjoyed playing her role because it was her first time portraying a detective and she is a big fan of crime dramas. Although she found the role challenging due to the character's grief, which made her uncomfortable, it also brought her significant joy. Bebo described it as a career-defining role and one of her best characters. Kapoor also requested that the director extend it into a four-part series because she didn't want to part with the character.

Besides, Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on the ocassin of Diwali.

