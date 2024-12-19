Bandish Bandits 2: Karan Johar reviews Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry's musical-drama; calls it ‘soup for the soul’

Bandish Bandits captivated audiences with its fresh and soulful music during the pandemic, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. With the release of Bandish Bandits 2, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry reprise their roles as Radhe and Tamanna, taking their journey forward. Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on the sequel, calling it 'soup for the soul' and describing the emotional experience of watching the film on social media.

Karan Johar took to Instagram on December 19 to share his thoughts on Bandish Bandits 2, posting the film's poster along with a heartfelt review. He delved into the core themes of the show, discussing the clash between preserving traditional musical culture and embracing modern influences like K-pop and hip hop.

At the heart of it, he highlighted an emotionally charged, unfulfilled love story. He added, "Bandish Bandits is a gharana of love, anguish and tradition that is soup for the soul… I watched it with a thumping feeling in my heart Watching it, he felt a deep emotional impact and praised the series for breaking through the noise with its unique narrative, despite a few bumps."

KJo urged fans not to miss this musical journey, concluding with congratulations to the entire team for creating something truly magical.

As soon as Karan shared his post, fans were buzzing with excitement. One user expressed their appreciation, writing, “So very well written, sir. I relate to every word! So underrated! Thank you for sharing your emotions.” Another shared their enthusiasm for the first season, saying, “Season 1 was excellent. Can't wait to watch the next one.”

Many praised the show’s music, with one fan commenting, “Underrated show with fantastic music.” Another fan celebrated the series' unique blend of classical and modern music, saying, “Team Bandish has created something like never before, blending classical music with peppy songs and a fantastic love story!”

Fans also showered praise on director Anand Tiwari, with one writing, “Anand sir is such a beautiful director. The semifinals were so beautifully directed, especially the conversation between Digvijay and Veena—it had a massive impact. Please make more creative works, sir!” One fan simply concluded, “Absolutely wonderful series.”

Bandish Bandits 2, crafted by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who also directed the series, features a talented ensemble cast. Alongside the leads, the show stars Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar, bringing a diverse range of performances to the screen.

