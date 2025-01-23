The Mehta Boys OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Boman Irani’s directorial debut starring him and Avinash Tiwary

Boman Irani, who has entertained the audience with his acting performances over the years, stepped into direction with The Mehta Boys. The drama movie starring him and Avinash Tiwary has received a lot of acclaim at film festivals. It is now set to release on OTT. Read on to find out more details about the movie’s digital release.

When and Where to Watch The Mehta Boys

The announcement of The Mehta Boys’ OTT release was made by its streaming service across their social media platforms. The Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this engaging story from the comfort of their homes.

Official Poster and Plot of The Mehta Boys

A new poster of The Mehta Boys was unveiled ahead of the film’s release. It featured Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary’s characters, who are playing father and son in the movie. The caption read, “48 hours, 2 people, 1 epic story.”

Check out the new poster here!

The trailer will offer more insight into its narrative, but it is yet to be released. The official description of the film shared by the streaming platform states, “A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follows their tumultuous journey and offers an exploration of the complexities in a father-son relationship.”

The Mehta Boys was the opening movie at the 2024 Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The family drama won the Best Feature Film there. It also opened the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto and the Indian Film Festival Germany.

Cast and Crew of The Mehta Boys

Alongside Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary, Bandish Bandits fame Shreya Chaudhry is also part of the cast. The Mehta Boys is directed by Boman Irani. It is written by him and Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. The film is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani under Chalkboard Entertainment LLP and Irani Movietone LLP.

