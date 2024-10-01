The Night Manager’s Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala step out in style to celebrate International Emmy nomination: WATCH

The team of the series The Night Manager is currently basking in the happiness of securing an International Emmy nomination. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play pivotal roles in the show, recently stepped out in the city in style to celebrate this incredible achievement.

On September 30, 2024, Anil Kapoor was spotted in a dapper look as he graced the celebration in honor of his series The Night Manager. He wore a black t-shirt, pants, and a gray shirt and completed his look with black boots, sunglasses, a wrist watch, and a neck chain. The actor posed for the paparazzi with a huge smile and gave them thumbs up.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur donned an all-black outfit to the dinner. He was seen sporting a long beard, giving him a unique yet charming look. He posed for a few pictures before heading inside the restaurant.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a chic, colorful dress. She gave a perfect smile as she posed for the cameras. Check it out!

The 2023 show The Night Manager is a crime thriller web series that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more. It is a remake of the 2016 British series, The Night Manager, which in turn is based on a novel by John le Carré. Created by Sandeep Modi, the series consisting of seven episodes can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

The acclaimed series received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at the 52nd International Emmy Awards. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the winners will be announced during the ceremony on November 25, 2024, in New York.

The cast and crew have already received a lot of wishes from their friends and colleagues in the industry. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the nomination, calling it “Well Deserved,” while Preity Zinta stated, “So happy to hear this! A big shout out to the cast n crew for all their hard work n efforts. This is just awesome #Ting.”

