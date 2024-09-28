Inside Ranbir Kapoor's 42nd Birthday Celebrations: RK poses in simple t-shirt and pajamas as he holds Alia Bhatt close; PICS

Today, September 28, 2024, marks Ranbir Kapoor’s 42nd birthday. Earlier, his wife Alia Bhatt made a special post expressing her love for him. Now, some inside pictures from Ranbir’s birthday celebrations have surfaced on the internet. The actor held Alia close and was seen posing with his team in a simple t-shirt and pajamas.

In a few pictures from his birthday dinner, Ranbir Kapoor donned a t-shirt and striped pajamas, while Alia Bhatt wore a black co-ord set. RK kept his arm around Alia as the couple posed with their team of chefs. They sported huge smiles on their faces in another photo with the group.

The caption of the post shared by the chef team read, “Happy birthday RK. Wish you more life and a delicious one.”

In more pictures from the Ramayana star’s birthday, he struck a pose with his staff members. He wore a white vest and purple shorts. A heart-shaped balloon saying, “Happy Birthday Ranbir” was visible in the background.

In her Instagram post for Ranbir, Alia Bhatt shared priceless pictures with him as well as their little munchkin Raha. There was a cute photo of the family hugging a tree, while some were heartwarming glimpses of the father-daughter duo.

In the caption, she wrote, “sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby.”

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, penned a sweet wish on her Instagram Stories. She said, "Happy birthday my joy my pride my purest soul may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has had a packed work front this year. He has been busy filming for the epic Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari. RK is soon set to begin shooting for the movie Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will mark his reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed today that the birthday boy will be headlining Dhoom 4, which will be a reboot of the franchise created by Aditya Chopra. Apart from these, he also has Animal Park in his lineup.

