Ram Gopal Varma gets emotional watching Satya 27 years later, says he ‘cried in guilt’ and was ‘drunk on success’

Revisiting the past holds a special kind of magic, especially when it’s a creation of your own that has influenced an entire generation. On January 17, Ram Gopal Varma’s legendary crime-drama Satya returned to cinemas, 27 years after its original release in 1998. Now, in a recent tweet, Varma shared a personal revelation, confessing that he "cried out of guilt" after watching the movie and admitted that he "was drunk on his own success."

Ram Gopal Varma attended a special screening of Satya before its re-release, where the cast and crew gathered nearly 25 years after the film's original release. Reflecting on the emotional experience, he explained that as the movie neared its end, he was overcome with emotion.

See post here:

He mentioned that tears began to flow uncontrollably, and he didn’t care who saw. The filmmaker revealed that the tears came from deep within, not only for the film itself but also for everything that went into its creation and, more significantly, for all that had happened since then.

The director shared that when the lights came on after the screening, he saw the bewildered expressions of his team, making him reflect on “what we had created.” He likened the process of making a film to giving birth to a child, born from passionate effort, without fully realizing the final outcome of something beautiful.

Advertisement

During his confession after re-watching Manoj Bajpayee's film, Varma realized that his tears were not just for the tragedy depicted in the film. He admitted to weeping "in joy for that version of myself."

He also expressed feelings of guilt for betraying those who had placed their trust in him because of the success of Satya. Furthermore, he cried for the missed opportunities and his failure to set Satya as a gold standard for himself.

The filmmaker didn’t shy away from self-criticism. He recognized that success, along with the arrogance it fostered, clouded his creative vision. He confessed, "I became drunk not on alcohol but on my own success and my arrogance, though I didn’t know this until two days ago."

The brilliance of Rangeela and Satya had blinded him, leading him to prioritize shock value, gimmicks, and flashy technical effects, while losing sight of the core essence of storytelling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69 receives special appreciation from Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi; says compliment is like ‘Badge of Honor’