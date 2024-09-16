After the success of Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, Raaj Shaandilyaa is gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The trailer of this comic caper released last week and created the right conversation for some hilarious one-liners. Earlier in 2023, there were reports of Raaj Shaandilyaa teaming up with Akshay Kumar on a comic caper for Ekta Kapoor. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raaj informed that he is indeed developing something for the Khiladi.

“In between, I was also discussing Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, but things didn’t work out and I moved on to Dream Girl 2. I didn’t understand the plot they had for Hera Pheri 3 back then, but, ever since then, I have been developing a subject for Akshay Kumar. I will narrate it to him very soon,” Raaj shared, adding further that his script is in the world similar to the Hera Pheri franchise.

“It’s the world of Hera Pheri – a 3-character film with a lot of chaos. It has all the elements of Hera Pheri. The trio of Akshay sir, Paresh Sir, and Anna warrants a great script, and I have developed this one for them. It will work out soon,” he added. Raaj further informed that his script is a very rooted and relatable comedy like Hera Pheri. He concluded, “A comedy works out only when you develop relatable characters for the audience. It’s always the character which evokes laughter.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa meanwhile is also producing multiple comedies, which includes one with Sanjay Dutt. His next, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is also touted to be an out and out family entertainer with a strong ensemble of Vijay Raaz, Malaika Sherawat, and Tiku Talsania among others. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

