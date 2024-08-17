THROWBACK: Ananya Panday's adorable childhood pic with 'big sister' Alanna Panday is too cute to handle: ‘Can’t believe you’re a mama’

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has made her mark with several commendable performances and is known for her stunning looks. Recently, she took to social media to share an adorable childhood photo with her cousin Alanna Panday, and it’s impossible not to gush over it. Young Ananya looks absolutely precious in the throwback snap!

On August 17, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to wish Alanna Panday a happy birthday with a nostalgic childhood photo. The picture captures the two smiling brightly, with little Ananya dressed in a blue and red checked frock, her hair pinned with clips as she gazes away from the camera, looking absolutely adorable. Alanna, dressed in a pink frock, beams at the camera while lovingly wrapping her arms around Ananya’s neck, standing behind her in a sweet sisterly embrace.

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Ananya captioned it, “Happy birthday big sister. can’t believe you’re a mama. I love you @alannapanday.

Alanna Panday, based in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, who is actor Chunky Panday's brother. Alanna and Ivor McCray revealed the arrival of their baby with a video post, featuring the couple in shades of blue and Alanna holding their newborn in her lap. In the clip, they share a tender moment. She captioned the video, "Our little angel is here." Ananya Panday shared the video on her Instagram stories with the message, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Advertisement

Alanna and Ivor also shared a vlog on their YouTube channel, revealing their baby's name—River. The vlog chronicles their transition from expecting parents to embracing parenthood, showcasing Alanna's emotional journey, including her preparation with books and baby documentaries. Ivor reflects, "It's crazy that we used to be babies, and now we're having one." The video captures the birth of their child in the hospital, with the full name Edward Ivor 'River' McCray VI displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her digital debut with the upcoming series Call Me Bae. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show features a diverse ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6.

Advertisement

Besides this, Ananya will also star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, which is set to release on October 4 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ananya Panday gets clicked in her swanky new car; reacts as pap congratulates her