WATCH: Ananya Panday gets clicked in her swanky new car; reacts as pap congratulates her

Ananya Panday recently dazzled with her stunning appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration and showcased her fun side. On the work front, she is all set to make her web series debut in the highly anticipated show Call Me Bae. Amidst all this, Ananya was spotted with her new car in the city today, July 22, 2024.

Ananya Panday takes a ride in her new car in Mumbai

In the afternoon today, Ananya Panday was seen stepping out of her swanky new car in the city. It was a white Range Rover which was decorated with a garland in the front.

Sporting a casual look, Ananya was seen dressed in a gray tank top and black shorts and wearing slippers. She donned a no makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. Her accessories included cute earrings and a wristband.

As the actress got out of her car and made her way to her destination, a paparazzo present there congratulated her for the new car. Ananya smiled and said, “Thank you.” She also waved at the paps before going inside.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday recently made a cameo appearance in the romantic comedy Bad Newz, which was released in theaters on July 19. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia.

Her series Call Me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. It is created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha. The show’s ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Earlier, Karan Johar, the producer of Call Me Bae, penned a note about her character on Instagram. He stated, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller film.

