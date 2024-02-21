THROWBACK: Salman Khan's fun video ft him, Sohail Khan and nephew Yohan will bring a big smile on your face

At the age of 58, Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in India. While the superstar is the absolute favorite of many women, he's a perfect family guy who loves every family member more than anything in the world. Salman's Instagram account is a treasure trove of his moments with family which can be watched anytime and yet never fail to bring a smile to our faces.

When Salman Khan wished his nephew Yohan a Happy Birthday with an adorable video

Back in 2019, Salman Khan shared an adorable video on Instagram to wish a Happy Birthday to his nephew and Sohail Khan's younger son Yohan. In the slow-mo video, he and Sohail Khan can be seen having fun with Yohan while the Slows Motion Mein song from Bharat plays in the background.

Giving a heart-touching caption to the video, Salman wrote, "Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high"

Sohail Khan on Salman Khan's cricket love

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Sohail Khan talked about how as a child he used to play cricket with Salman Khan and Abraaz Khan outside their Galaxy apartment. He revealed that Salman was a good bowler but he had to give up cricket after venturing into acting.

Sohail said, “I don’t know when this switch happened — from cricket to acting. Salman was a left-handed bowler and quite a good one at that. Amid overnight success, after he ventured into films, cricket was forgotten. Despite loving sports and adventure, he was suddenly burdened with a lot of responsibilities — of his fans and taking care of himself — he had to tread with caution."

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 which did a lifetime business of Rs 272 crore in India and proved to be a Semi Hit. Tiger 3 was the 3rd part of Salman and Katrina Kaif's Tiger franchise and 5th part of YRF Spy Universe. The superstar will be next seen in The Bull which will be directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

