Did you know Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar completed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi's shoot in 32 days? Here's how

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi released in 2004 and even after 20 years of release, the film continues to be among the most loved comedy films of Bollywood. Director David Dhawan brought together two of the biggest stars, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for the film along with Priyanka Chopra, and managed to complete it in 32 days. Talking about how they managed to accomplish it, Salman and Akshay once recalled their time together on the sets of the film.

How Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar shot for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 32 days

Back in 2008, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif promoted their romantic comedy Singh Is Kinng on Salman Khan's TV game show Dus Ka Dum. Talking about his bromance with Akshay during the shoot of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and how they shot for the film together, Salman told the audience, "Main jab tak khaana khaata tha, kareeban 5:30-6:00 baj chuke hote the. Ek Akshay Kumar out of focus se in focus mujhe bhaagta huya dikhta tha, usi waqt main apna khaan chorhta tha aur ek ghante ke liye ja ke so jaata tha. Itne mein ye apne saare shots kar lete the aur phir ham saath mein kaam karte the" (I used to have my meal by around 5:30 AM -6:00. Exactly at that time, Akshay Kumar used to appear running towards the sets. I used to immediately stop eating and leave for a nap for an hour. Meanwhile, he used to complete his solo shots and then we used to work together after that).

Advertisement

Adding to it, Akshay Kumar said, "Subah 7 baje se ham shooting shuru karte the aur 11 baje tak ye sote rehte the. Uske baad 11 baje ye aate the aur hamara combined shot hota tha. Uske baad 4 baje mujhe ghar bhej diya jaata tha. Aur ye 4 se leke raat ke 10 baje tak lage rehte the apna solo shot dete the. Aap logon ko vishwas nahi hoga, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi hamne 32 din ke andar khatam ki thi (We used to start shooting at 7 AM and Salman used to sleep till 11 AM. He used to come at 11 AM and we then we used to do our combined shots. At 4 PM, I used to leave for home and then from 4 PM to 10 PM, Salman used to give his solo shots. You won't believe, we completed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 32 days)." Isn't that amazing?

More about Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi still stands tall as one of the most enjoyable Bollywood comedy films and rules the meme world. Priyanka Chopra's sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar was one of the biggest highlights of the film and Salman-Akshay's bromance took the entertainment quotient of the movie to a whole new level.

Apart from Salman, Akshay, and Priyanka, the film also had talented actors like Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Satish Shah. The music was created by Sajid-Wajid and Anu Malik and it turned out to be a smash hit. The title song is still one of the most-played wedding tracks in India.

The total collections of the film back in 2004 were over Rs 29 crore and it was declared a box office hit.

ALSO READ: BMCM: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'energy' made shooting 'feel more like fun than work', says Bosco Martis