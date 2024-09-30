THROWBACK: When Abhishek Bachchan called wife Aishwarya Rai ‘world’s best teacher’ to their daughter Aaradhya; ‘I don’t want to…’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular couples of Bollywood who enjoy massive fandom. The two are proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. While the close bond that the mother-daughter duo shares often catches the internet’s attention, in an earlier interview the Housefull 5 actor had once called Aishwarya 'world's best teacher' revealing that the actress helps their daughter with her studies.

In a conversation with Indian Express in 2022, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he has ever helped his daughter Aaradhya with schoolwork. In his response, the actor mentioned, “I think she already has the world’s best teacher, which is her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). I don’t want to downgrade her or her expectations of how a teacher should be like by teaching her. That department is handled by her mother.”

During the conversation, he also revealed that as opposed to him, it was his father and legendary Amitabh Bachchan who used to teach him in his childhood. The Guru actor revealed that his father was brilliant in mathematics, as he was a science student and a great teacher. Having said that, he went on to admit that parents are not good teachers as one grows up.

The 48-year-old actor reasoned that one is scared of what parents would say. He continued by describing his directors as his teachers also, noting how they hold an actor’s hand through the process of filmmaking. So, the actor expressed his belief in teachers being a blessing.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently busy with the shoot of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma in the key roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025. In addition to this, he also has Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen on the silver screen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan.

