THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar admitted doing a girl’s homework in school to get a peck on his cheeks; Twinkle Khanna had an epic reaction

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in a cameo role in Stree 2, is one of the most talented and prolific actors in Hindi cinema. Also known as Khiladi Kumar, Akshay was born in Chandni Chowk- Delhi- 6 and moved to Bombay to follow his dream to become an actor. The superstar was enthusiastic about sports in his school days and didn't take an interest in his studies. While he didn't prefer to study, the Khel Khel Mein star once did a girl's homework in school. On a show, Akshay admitted to having done it to get a peck on his cheeks. Don't miss his wife, Twinkle Khanna's reaction.

During an episode on Koffee With Karan Season 5 in 2020, Karan Johar quizzed Akshay Kumar to share the craziest thing he has ever done in his life. Akshay recalled that while he wasn't good at studies, the actor completed a girl's schoolwork during his childhood days.

Akshay recalled, "I used to never do my homework. But the craziest thing is that I did her homework. Just so that she could smile at me and give me a peck on my cheeks." The 57-year-old actor informed that this incident happened in school while moving his face towards Twinkle on the couch.

Twinkle Khanna's reaction to Akshay's gesture left all of them in splits. The actress-turned-author shared that she figured it out and quipped that he won't be doing homework at this age.

In an old interview with Sansad TV, Akshay Kumar recalled his initial days while revealing how he was inspired by his neighbor to learn martial arts. Akshay then shared that when he discussed his interest with his late father, the latter collected money to send the actor to Bangkok where he learnt karate for five years.

The superstar also practised martial arts and Thai boxing. He then moved to Calcutta and Dhaka in search of a job and returned to Delhi for Kundan jewellery work. Akshay then came to Mumbai where he started teaching martial arts to young kids and would earn 5,000-6,000 per month.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for a series of films in the future. It includes Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhooth Bangla.

