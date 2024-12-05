THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar turned 10-YO to learn about IVF from Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani, here’s how it went

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, was released in 2019. The comedy film became a fan favorite for its ensemble cast and engaging storyline and continues to be loved by fans to this day. During the movie's promotions, a memorable moment occurred when Akshay playfully pretended to be a 10-year-old and insisted that Kiara explain IVF (in vitro fertilization) to him.

During an interview promoting Good Newzz, Kiara Advani was asked how she would explain IVF to a 10-year-old. Akshay Kumar playfully interrupted, pretending to be a child, and asked her to explain it to him. Kiara, acting like a mother, began explaining to the insistent "10-year-old" Akshay.

Kareena Kapoor Khan humorously interjected with, "Oh God," prompting Kiara to quip that anyone curious about IVF should watch the movie in theaters.

Good Newwz revolves around two couples with the same surname, Batra, who seek IVF treatment to conceive a child. However, due to a mix-up at the clinic, their sperm samples get swapped.

This leads to a series of hilarious and chaotic events as both couples navigate the unexpected complications of their situation. The film combines humor with a lighthearted take on serious issues like fertility and parenthood, making it a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, for those unaware, IVF, or In Vitro Fertilization, is a medical procedure that helps individuals and couples with fertility challenges conceive. It involves fertilizing an egg with sperm in a laboratory and then transferring the resulting embryo into the woman’s uterus.

Advertisement

The process typically includes stimulating the ovaries to produce eggs, retrieving them, fertilizing them in a controlled environment, and implanting the embryo.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and an untitled project backed by Dharma Productions, alongside Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. Kiara, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Toxic, starring KGF’s Yash. She also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, featuring an ensemble cast. The movie received stellar reviews from both fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘tum bahut ache ho’ as he praises Abhishek Bachchan’s performance yet again in I Want To Talk: ‘Filled with merit…’