Akshay Kumar surprised in every scene of Patiala House, says director Nikkhil Advani; Calls him 'massive hero'

Nikkhil Advani brought Akshay Kumar to play the lead in his 2011 movie, Patiala House. The movie showcased the troubled relationship between a father and his son. During an interview when the director spoke about the film, he also admitted Akki surprised him in every scene. Calling him a ‘massive hero’, Nikkhil Advani also added that Kumar submits himself to a good director.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar played the role of the father-son duo in Nikkhil Advani’s sports-drama film, Patiala House. During an interaction with Mirchi Plus, when the host asked the filmmaker to pinpoint the scene in which Action Kumar surprised him, the filmmaker responded by saying ‘Har scene (Every scene).’

Advani further added that the Khel Khel Mein star is a ‘massive hero’. Having said that, the story of the film was not about the hero. Talking more about Akshay Kumar’s character, Nikkhil stated that he is a man whose dreams and aspirations have been suppressed and controlled by his father. He further stated that Rishi Ji’s character (Gurtej Singh Kahlon) is a man who thinks he can run this family with an iron hand. But he takes it out on his son.

Sharing his experience of working with the OMG 2 actor in Patiala House, the Kal Ho Naa Ho director divulged Akshay likes to talk with his hands. “He is a very physical actor,” Advani stated. In the same chat, he also revealed that in the behind-the-scenes clips from the movie, one can see him sitting under the camera angle and holding the actor’s hands.

Apparently, that’s how he directed the entire film, by holding Kumar’s hands throughout. Sharing his reason behind doing so, the helmer admitted that he wanted his shoulders to be down and wanted him to be a loser in the film who rises later. “And he just submits himself to a good director. I am quite grateful for that,” stated the ace director adding that Patiala House, according to him, is an incredible film.

For the unknown, the sports drama film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anushka Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

