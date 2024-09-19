Ranveer Singh to start prepping for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani in March 2025? Exciting details inside

The announcement of the Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3 created quite a buzz on social media. Just a few days back, it was reported that director Farhan Akhtar will wrap up the shoot of 120 Bahadur before taking the long-anticipated third installment of the film on floors in May-June 2025. According to the latest reports, Ranveer, who has recently embraced fatherhood, will start preparing for his role in March.

According to a recent report by News 18 Showsha, a source close to the development informed, “The pre-production work on the film is currently underway. And the prep on the same will begin next year in March as apart from Farhan, Ranveer is also busy with Aditya Dhar’s untitled next and recently embraced fatherhood.”

Interestingly, March will be an eventful month of the year, for both Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone. While the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor will start preparing for the role of Don, DP will also finish her maternity leave and start working on Kalki 2 the same month.

Earlier this month, the same portal revealed that Farhan intends to honor his prior commitment to 120 Bahadur before starting work on his directorial project. The report further revealed that the war-drama film would take a few months; therefore, he pushed the first schedule of Don 3 by four months.

For the unversed, on September 4, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to announce his next project, 120 Bahadur, a stirring war drama inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film is currently being shot in Ladakh and the actor is often seen dropping picturesque posts from there.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh announced his collaboration with Uri director, Aditya Dhar earlier this year in July. The yet-untitled film boasts a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles. This major theatrical feature is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Notably, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. While she was headed to an undisclosed location, fans were quick to speculate if she was headed to Italy for the shoot of War 2.

