THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli introduced daughter Vamika to world; ‘Tears, laughter, worry, bliss’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave everyone a pleasant surprise when she announced her relationship with acclaimed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Their wedding ceremony saw the Indian film and sports industry come together under one roof. They were then blessed with a baby girl, Vamika in January 2021. As the couple recently announced the arrival of their second child, a boy they named Akaay, we take a trip down memory lane to when the celebrity couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter and announced her name to the world.

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli officially shared a picture with baby Vamika

A couple of years after their wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Vamika on January 11, 2021. Since their fans and admirers were excited to see the baby, the celebrity couple decided to drop an official post with a picture of the little one. In the old Instagram post, the couple looked lovingly at their daughter Vamika as mommy Anushka held her in her arms. They also announced the name of the child through the post.

Sharing the cute snapshot, the couple penned, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their second child Akaay

There was a lot of speculation about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy. Virat Kohli’s absence from the India Vs. England Test matches also raised many eyebrows. It was South African cricketer AB de Villiers who confirmed the news of the couple’s second pregnancy. Soon after, everyone was delighted when the couple announced the arrival of their second child Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Breaking the news, the couple took to social media and shared a note that read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

