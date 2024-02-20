THROWBACK: When Virat Kohli spoke about having kids with Anushka Sharma; ‘They deserve all my time’

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave the biggest news of the day by announcing the arrival of their second child, a boy who was born on February 15. The couple shared a short and sweet note requesting everyone to respect their privacy at this time. Meanwhile, we got hold of an old interview of the cricketer wherein he spoke about his plans of having kids and giving them all his time and attention.

When Virat Kohli spoke about kids and having a family with Anushka Sharma

In an old interview with ESPN, Virat Kohli opened up about his plans of having a family. Responding positively to the query, the Indian cricketer said that whenever the time comes, he would like to dedicate all his time to his wife and kids.

He was quoted as saying, "I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up."

In the same interview, he also spoke highly of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and said that she brings peace and calm into his life. He added that since the PK actress is a very spiritual person, he has drifted on that path. "Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It's a blessing," Virat divulged.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce the birth of their second child

Earlier today, the couple took to social media and broke the news of the arrival of their baby boy, whom they named Akaay. In their note, they revealed that Vamika's brother came into the world on February 15.

The celebrity couple shared, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

AB de Villiers confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy

Virat’s absence from the India Vs. England Test matches raised many eyebrows. Soon after, his friend and South African cricketer AB de Villiers revealed during a live session on his official YouTube channel that the couple was expecting their second child, and this is why the Indian cricketer isn’t on the fields but at home with his wife.

AB de Villiers said, “So, yes, his second child is on the way; it’s family time. You cannot judge Virat for that, and yes, we miss him, but he’s made the right decision. We wish him all the very best for the great blessing of being able to become a father for the second time and All the Best to Anushka as well.” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, and were blessed with a daughter they named Vamika.

