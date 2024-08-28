THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone's choice of movie co-starring Ranbir Kapoor to be taken on deserted island made our hearts happy

Deepika Padukone has various movies in her filmography that are immensely loved by the audience. But do you know which film she would take with herself on a deserted island? Let’s throwback to the moment when Deepika answered this question by naming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Her choice certainly made our hearts happy as she selected one of the most popular rom-coms.

In an old appearance on The Front Row with Anupama Chopra, Deepika Padukone was asked, “Koi ek sunsaan taapu par akela chodh diya jaye, toh kaunsi ek film aap apne sath le jayengi? (If you were left alone on a deserted island, which film would you take with you?)”

In response, Deepika said, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or YJHD is a romantic comedy released in theaters in 2013. In the movie, Deepika was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starred in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. The film was appreciated for its story, performances, music, feel-good vibe, and more. It turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

Last year, in 2023, the cast and crew of YJHD came together to celebrate 10 years of the film. Deepika had shared heartwarming pictures from the reunion on her Instagram. In the caption, she penned a sweet line that was said by her character Naina. It read, “Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has had multiple releases this year. Her aerial action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan arrived in theaters in January 2024. She was recently seen in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. Now, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her Cop Universe film Singham Again. She is playing the role of Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham in this Diwali release.

On the personal front, she is set to welcome her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in September.

