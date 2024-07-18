WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor dons dapper look as he visits Love & War director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Love & War has become one of the most highly anticipated films ever since its announcement. Directed by the maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it brings together a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The work on the film has begun, with the actors gearing up to start shooting towards the end of 2024. Ranbir was recently spotted at SLB’s office sporting a dapper look.

Ranbir Kapoor waves at the paparazzi outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Today, July 18, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor made his way to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. He was seen getting out of his luxurious car, wearing a black t-shirt and white pants. He had neatly trimmed hair and a clean-shaven look, which is for the ongoing shoot of his movie Ramayana. Ranbir gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi present there and waved at them before going inside the building.

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War

The official announcement of Love & War was made in January 2024 with an image signed by the lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the project. Earlier this month, a source revealed that the movie is currently in pre-production. The source stated, “Love & War is among the most ambitious works for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the filmmaker is working on the pre-production of the film. Over the last few months, he has locked the music and also underwent several script-reading sessions with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.”

The source also shared details about the shooting schedule, saying, “There is a possibility of a brief schedule with Ranbir Kapoor before, but the full-fledged shoot for Love & War begins by November with the trio. All the actors have allotted bulk dates to SLB, as he intends to do a marathon schedule of the film spanning 250 days with combination dates of all the actors.”

While Ranbir is shooting for Ramayana, Alia is currently working on the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, and Vicky is gearing up for the release of Bad Newz.

