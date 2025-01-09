THROWBACK: When Kajol suffered memory loss after falling from bicycle on sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; here's what Karan Johar did next

In 1998, while filming the Bollywood classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actress Kajol experienced a small accident that temporarily affected her memory. The incident occurred while shooting the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, which required Kajol to ride a bicycle alongside co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Unfortunately, she lost control of the bicycle, resulting in a severe fall that rendered her unconscious, and Karan Johar had to call Ajay Devgn as she only remembered him.

Upon regaining consciousness, Kajol exhibited signs of short-term memory loss. She was unable to recognize her surroundings or recall details about the film's production. Notably, she could only remember her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Ajay Devgn. Director Karan Johar, concerned for her well-being, promptly contacted Devgn, who arrived on set to support her during that time.

Taking a trip down memory lane, she also shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, "And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too #WorldBicycleDay." Reacting to the post, director Johar was left in splits as he was reminded of what happened after the scene. He commented, "oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after," followed by a laughing emoji.

In a 2018 interview, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that Kajol experienced short-term amnesia after an incident on the set where she fell and injured herself.

He shared that she temporarily lost her memory, forgetting who she was, the people around her, and her surroundings, which they initially believed was due to the shock of the fall.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) is a Hindi-language romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan. The film intertwines two love triangles set years apart: one during college life and another involving a widower's daughter aiming to reunite her father with his best friend.

