Raveena Tandon unlocks nostalgia vault with gold throwback PIC with Salman Khan from Andaaz Apna Apna
Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Salman Khan from their movie Andaaz Apna Apna. Check it out here!
Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories to share a poster from her movie Andaaz Apna Apna featuring Salman Khan. The photo has sent a wave of nostalgia among fans, transporting us back to the golden days of Bollywood.
In the poster, a young Salman Khan is dressed in a blue tracksuit while lifting Raveena Tandon, who looks stunning in a red tracksuit, on his shoulders. The duo looks captivating, and we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off them.
See picture here:
Andaaz Apna Apna is a cult-classic Bollywood comedy film released in 1994, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Renowned for its timeless humor and iconic characters, the movie is considered a gem in Indian cinema.
The story revolves around two aimless young men, Amar (played by Aamir Khan) and Prem (played by Salman Khan), who dream of becoming rich by marrying a wealthy heiress, Raveena (played by Raveena Tandon). However, things take a hilarious turn when they find themselves embroiled in a series of misadventures involving mistaken identities and outlandish schemes.
Adding to the confusion is Karishma (played by Karisma Kapoor), Raveena's secretary, who plays a key role in the film’s twists.
The movie also features Paresh Rawal in a dual role as the villainous Teja and Raveena's father, Ram Gopal Bajaj. Shakti Kapoor’s portrayal of the dim-witted yet lovable Crime Master Gogo has become an enduring highlight of the film.
The movie gained immense popularity over the years through television broadcasts and word of mouth. Its quirky dialogues, slapstick humor, and memorable performances have cemented Andaaz Apna Apna as one of the most cherished comedies in Bollywood history.
On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar.
