THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Akshay Kumar 'shaatir' for guessing her phone password; Find more

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have worked in multiple movies together, over the years, which is why their bond has grown stronger over time. They are so comfortable around each other that no one gets offended when the other person can unlock their phone. This is what happened with Bebo while shooting with Khiladi Kumar. The actor could guess her password in the second attempt and access her phone with his talent. Here’s what happened!

The ever-so-stylish and talented actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch by Arbaaz Khan, back in 2019. During their candid talk, the actor-filmmaker asked Bebo if anyone knew her password. One would think it could be her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, or her bestie and elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. But shockingly, it was her co-star- Akshay Kumar. In the interview, the Jab We Met actress stated “Aaj Akshay Kumar ko pata chal gaya. (Today, Akshay Kumar got to know about it.)”

When the host enquired how it happened, she revealed that they were shooting and he picked up her phone. The OMG 2 star was trying to guess the passcode of her personal device and very strangely he got it right in the second turn. This was ‘unbelievable’ Arbaaz. Kareena stated that even though Kumar knows it now, she can’t reveal her password now. Upon hearing this incident, the Dabangg star exclaimed “Shaatir hai vo ekdum. He is too smart.” The Crew actress was quick to agree with him and said that he is too smart, especially with numbers.

This year, Bebo completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Hence, a special film festival is being organized that will premiere all her iconic movies. 2024 is also the year when she signed one of India’s biggest films. An insider exclusively told us, “It’s a role that she has not done to date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Akshay will be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s actioner, Singham Again. The multi-starrer movie will hit cinemas this Diwali.

