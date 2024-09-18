THROWBACK: When 'no ego' Ranbir Kapoor revealed he likes to sleep on fights with Alia Bhatt: 'I feel happy saying sorry...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often make headlines, giving us major couple goals. The Bollywood duo is among the most popular celebrity couples in India. However, like any other couple, they also experience highs and lows, including disagreements and fights. Here's a look back at the moment when Ranbir revealed how he prefers to resolve his fights with Alia.

Back in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's first guest on her chat show, What Women Want. The actor talked about his personal life and his roles as a husband, father, and son. The Brahmastra actor shared whether he likes to sleep on his fights with wife, Alia Bhatt, or stay up and argue till the matter is resolved. Ranbir said, "I am the sleep-over-it kind of guy. Let’s just sleep over and pick it up in the morning."

The actor further revealed his wife's contrasting personality, saying, "Alia is somebody who is a lawyer. If she feels she is not wrong, she will not let go until she makes the point clear." Ranbir mentioned that he has no ego when saying 'sorry' to Alia. "I am the guy who has no ego, no self-respect, as I feel happy saying sorry even if I'm right or wrong."

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in 2022 after dating for a couple of years. The couple has a cute daughter, Raha, who often drives the internet crazy when papped somewhere in the tinsel town.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia were seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The duo will soon reunite on another massive project, Love and War, set to be directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic love saga also stars Vicky Kaushal as one of the three leads. While Ranbir and Vicky will begin filming Bhansali's next in October 2024, Alia is reportedly joining the sets in December/January after wrapping up the shoot of her spy action movie, Alpha. Love and War is locked for a release on March 20, 2026, in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King.

