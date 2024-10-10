THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra opened up about facing mental health issues; ‘I didn’t know how to deal with my emotions’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Many Bollywood celebrities have opened up about their mental health struggles in the past and have encouraged talks about it. Today, October 10, 2024, on World Mental Health Day, let’s revisit the moment when Priyanka Chopra revealed that she couldn’t deal with her emotions. She also advised those facing with mental health issues to find support.

In an old episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, Priyanka Chopra admitted to facing mental health issues in her life. She said, “There were phases in my life, especially after my dad (passed away); I didn’t know how to deal with my emotions.”

The actress recalled being in a new country where she didn’t know people, nor did they know her. She talked about reintroducing herself to a different country after having already established herself in the Indian film industry. PC revealed that she felt pressured. She shared that she was alone, which took a toll on her.

Priyanka disclosed that she tried to overcome it by telling herself it was okay to feel that way. The Citadel star also emphasized the importance of finding support. She stated, “I realized that, especially when you have something that you mentally feel that you can't move on from, you have to find support. You have to find someone you can rely on.”

Talking about herself, Priyanka shared that she spoke to her friends and people who cared about her. She advised other people struggling mentally to find someone they could talk to. PC added that it didn’t necessarily have to be a therapist. “But don’t do it alone,” she concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel Season 2, the second installment of her spy series. She will be reprising her role as Nadia in this American series. The actress has been offering fans a peek into the sets of the show. PC revealed that her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie sometimes visited her on set.

Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of her Marathi production, Paani, which arrives in theaters on October 18.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

