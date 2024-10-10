Priyanka Chopra has sweetest birthday wish for ‘icon’ and Krrish co-actress Rekha; calls her 'fabulous'

Today, October 10, 2024, marks the 70th birthday of legendary actress Rekha. On this special occasion, she received a lot of love and wishes from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra, who worked with the veteran star in Krrish, had a sweet birthday wish for her. PC called her an ‘icon’ as well as ‘fabulous.’

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and shared a stunning picture of Rekha. She said, “Happy birthday icon. May your year be as fabulous as you,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at the story!

Priyanka Chopra and Rekha shared the screen in the 2006 superhero film Krrish, directed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan in a double role.

Shilpa Shetty also penned a heartfelt note as she wished Rekha on her birthday. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday, Rekha Ma! Your grace, beauty, and wisdom are eternal. sooooo blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you an abundance of good health and happiness today and always. Loadssss of love.”

Jackky Bhagnani posted a picture of Rekha on his Stories and wished, “Happiest Birthday Rekha ji! Here's to a marvelous year ahead just like you!!”

Check out their wishes!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the second season of her American spy series Citadel. She has been providing glimpses from the sets of the show and has revealed that her character Nadia will be a little different this season. Earlier, Priyanka even asked her fans to look for easter eggs related to her character in the Indian spinoff of the series.

Praising the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, she wrote, “When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!”

Priyanka even attended the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana in London. She was seen hanging out with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis, the leading actresses of the respective series. PC has already wrapped two films this year, Heads of State and The Bluff.

