THROWBACK: When Salman Khan said he was doubtful about his future and thought it would be ‘gareeb’

Salman Khan has become a superstar, bhai, and idol for many. Ever since he made his screen debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, the actor has grown from strength to strength. Looking at the stardom he enjoys today, no one would ever imagine that there was a time when he was doubtful about his career and future.

We managed to get hold of an old interview of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor with filmmaker Karan Johar. In the clip, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked Salman Khan if he ever thought he would become a superstar, the Tiger 3 actor responded negatively. He said in the show Bollywood Gallery, “Mujhey toh aesa lag raha tha k mera both gareeb future hoga, ekdum doubtful (I thought my future would be doubtful and poor.)”

When quizzed why he had that notion in mind when he was so good-looking, the bhaijaan of Bollywood opined that because of directors, choosing the right stories, and being accepted for his film, Maine Pyar Kiya, he had become a star. But before that, he never thought that he was good-looking. He further recalled in the old interview that when he would enter any party, people wouldn’t even notice him.

Advertisement

He further expressed that when the guests look at a person twice as he makes an entrance, one knows that he has something. But this wasn’t the case with him. Back in the day, no one would acknowledge his presence, Salman stated in a light-hearted way.

While the actor enjoys the status of a megastar, he admitted in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that he doesn’t like to be tagged by those titles. The Tiger Zinda Hai star told us, “That is something that I don’t care about. I’m doing my work; people are liking it, and that’s just what it is. Aesa kuch kar nhi diya hai maine apne own par ki superstar ka tag deserve kare (I haven’t done anything on my own that I deserve the tag of a superstar),” Khan stated.

In the same conversation, he also discussed his greatest fear. The actor said that he is scared of respect. He candidly shared, “Respect se darta hoon main. Especially agar kisi ko let down kia hai usse darta hoon. People who love you, the family, the friends, the fans, you should not lose respect in their eyes. Ussi se darta hoon. Baki nothing. (I fear respect, especially the fear of letting someone down. You shouldn't lose respect in the eyes of those who love you, and that's what I'm scared of—nothing else.)”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman is currently filming for the highly-anticipated project Sikandar, helmed by AR Murgadoss. The action thriller is expected to have high-octane fight sequences, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming movie also features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan, along with Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar in key roles. As of now, it is expected to hit theatres during Eid 2025.

Having said that, Khan is also looking to join hands with Jawan director Atlee Kumar. A source close to the development told us that Salman has given his nod, and the filmmaker is presently working on the screenplay of their alleged movie together.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Atlee and Sun Pictures in talks for a mega two hero actioner – All you need to know