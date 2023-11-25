EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan says he doesn't deserve to be called 'superstar'; 'It's a lot of pressure'

Salman Khan is kisi ka bhai and kisi ki jaan. But the ace actor is also often named among the megastars of the Indian film industry. However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 actor said he doesn’t like the term ‘superstar’ to be used for him. Read on to know why.

Salman Khan says he doesn’t deserve to be called ‘superstar’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently in an exclusive group chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about his fears, the Tiger 3 franchise, and his journey in the industry till now. When asked if he misses doing something after becoming a superstar of this stature, Khan said he doesn’t consider himself a superstar.

During the candid chat, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor opined that when people say ‘Superstar’ or ‘Megastar,’ he doesn’t like that. “That is something that I don’t care about. I’m doing my work; people are liking it, and that’s just what it is. Aesa kuch kar nhi diya hai maine apne own par ki superstar ka tag deserve kare (I haven’t done anything on my own that I deserve the tag of a superstar),” Khan stated.

He continued by saying that the word superstar is taken a bit too seriously. “Mera naam Salman hai, koi mujhey Sallu bulata hai toh koi Bhai bulata hai, so this is fine for me. So, superstar ka tag, I find it stupid and silly, and I appreciate it if people, even you (media) guys, don’t use this superstar for me because I myself don’t believe that. I understand and appreciate you guys believing it because the film is doing well, and the numbers are there, so superstar, but I don’t think it’s right to put that tag on me. It’s a lot of pressure, and I don’t deserve it; it’s just that I’m giving my best and it’s working so far.”

Further on, the Dabangg 3 actor divulged that no producer has ever lost any money in the films that he has done. And even if some have lost in the past, with satellite and digital, they’ve all covered it and made more than they had made at that time. “So, there has been no failure in my life in the film industry, and I’m really happy for them as they can’t raise a finger and say ‘Tere wajah se hum paise haar gae’ (We lost money because of you),” he shared adding that it’s the only thing he wants.

Explaining why, the Antim actor shared, “The only thing I want is that because of me, nobody should lose money, and when you go to the theatre, and you come back, you come back with something that in your life would add more to you than that 400-500 rupees that you spent to go watch my movie.”

