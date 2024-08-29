THROWBACK: When Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor revealed she wanted him to star in THIS Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are often seen setting major couple goals with their unwavering support for each other. While Shahid has enjoyed a successful career with several blockbuster films, Mira once expressed that she wished he had starred in Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar.

Yes, you heard that right! During a rapid-fire round on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Mira Kapoor was asked to name a movie she wished Shahid Kapoor had done. Without hesitation, she answered the 2011 Hindi musical romantic drama Rockstar.

Imtiaz Ali once shared with Mid-Day that Rockstar was almost a film that never happened. The project lingered in the background for years, with the story making rounds within close circles, but it never fully came together. That changed when, during a film screening, Ali crossed paths with Ranbir Kapoor.

Though Ali initially approached Kapoor with a different script in mind, Kapoor was more intrigued by the story of Rockstar. So much so that he began passionately recounting the plot back to Ali during their meeting. This unexpected turn of events made Ali realize that Kapoor was the ideal choice for the role. When Ali asked if he wanted to take on the film, Ranbir eagerly agreed. The meeting ended with Ali promising to return with the script of Rockstar, now certain that Ranbir was the right fit to bring the story to life.

Rockstar, directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, features Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in leading roles, with a strong supporting cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Shammi Kapoor. The film's soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman, plays a key role in the movie's appeal.

Advertisement

The film tells the story of Jordan, portrayed by Ranbir, who transitions from a simple college student, Janardhan, to a renowned but troubled musician. His journey, marked by personal turmoil and heartbreak, underscores both his artistic success and his descent into self-destruction.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira Kapoor were married in a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Misha, in 2016, followed by the birth of their son, Zain, in 2018.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor enjoys family time during abroad vacay; Mira Rajput gives peek into ‘a very busy summer’