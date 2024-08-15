Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao recalls being replaced in a film after poster shoot; 'Aap newspaper me padte ho ki...'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and he has, time and again, impressed the audience with his work. The actor is currently busy promoting his horror comedy Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, which has been released in cinemas today, August 15, 2024. Recently, Rajkummar recalled that he was replaced in a film after the poster shoot, and he got to know about it from a newspaper.

In a recent interview with Sushant Sinha, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he had been replaced from films twice, but he didn’t name the projects. For the first movie, he recalled that he had almost signed the film, which was a big one after Kai Po Che. Rajkummar stated that he had received the contract and met the director several times, but then he learned about being replaced by some other actor.

Talking about the second incident, Rajkummar shared, “Another time it happened ki sab kuch ho gaya, look test ho gaya, poster shoot ho gaya, and then aap newspaper me padte ho ki aap uss film ka hissa hi nahi ho (Another time it happened that everything was done, the look test was done, the poster was shot, and then you read in the newspaper that you are not a part of that film).” He said that he went ‘Oh wow’ in reaction.

His Stree 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared that she had also been replaced twice.

Coming to Stree 2, the movie has hit theaters after a long wait by the fans. Audiences have flocked to the theaters in huge numbers to experience the entertainer on Independence Day.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana also return to this sequel of the 2018 film Stree. Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia made cameo appearances in the movie.

The film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. It has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime of Stree 2 is 149 minutes, 29 seconds, aka 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds.

