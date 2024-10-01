Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Mushkil Hai OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are here to sway you with their newly married romance on beach

The countdown to the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has begun. Rajkummar Rao, fresh from the success of Stree 2, is gearing up for another comic entertainer, this time with actress Triptii Dimri. The trailer and two songs have already impressed the audience. Now, a new song titled Mushkil Hai has been released. The lead pair promises to sway you with their newly married romance on the beach in this love track.

Today, October 1, 2024, the third song from the soundtrack of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was unveiled by the makers across various social media platforms. Composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar and written by SOM, the track has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Hansika Pareek.

The music video of the melodious song showcases the newly married Vicky and Vidya, played by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Vicky is seen recording his wife, who looks stunning in her red dress, bridal mehendi, choora, and sindoor. The song is filled with their cute and romantic moments. The couple also enjoys their time on the beach, dancing and playing in the water.

Watch the song’s music video here!

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as Vicky and Vidya, who tie the knot in 1997 and make a video of their wedding night. A lot of chaos and trouble unfolds when the CD of the video gets stolen from their home.

The ensemble cast includes Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mast Ali, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, and Tikku Talsania. A glimpse of their funny characters has been offered in the trailer of the film. The trailer is packed with jokes and punchlines giving an idea of the entertainment that’s in store for the audience.

VVKWWV is directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024, a day before the festival of Dussehra.

