Will Ranbir Kapoor never be a star like Amitabh Bachchan because of Animal? Javed Akhtar RESPONDS, ‘I may...’

The film Animal, which was released in 2023, was a huge commercial success. However, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime thriller was also criticized by some viewers for its controversial scenes. Even screenwriter Javed Akhtar has taken a dig at the crime thriller in the past. Recently, on being asked if Ranbir would never be a star like Amitabh Bachchan due to Animal, Akhtar said that he would write a film for him.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Javed Akhtar talked about how the character of an ‘angry young man’ has gone out of the scene. He referred to roles played by Amitabh Bachchan and said that there was deep hurt behind his anger. The writer mentioned that his pain was visible behind his anger.

He continued, “Then they forgot about the hurt, and there was only anger, which was crude. And that is how the angry young man went out of the scene.” He also added that today there weren’t great stars due to the lack of great characters.

Javed Akhtar was then asked, “So you're saying Ranbir Kapoor will never be a star like Amitabh (Bachchan) because he's done a film like Animal?” In response, he stated, “No, no. I may write a film for him,” and then gave a smile.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the star cast of Animal includes Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others. Ranbir plays the character of Ranvijay Singh, who follows the path of violence. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar recently featured in the docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story. The three-part documentary was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024. It showcases the journey of the popular screenwriting duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Angry Young Men is directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. The interviews of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more are also included in the docu-series.

