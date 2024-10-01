Jigra actor Vedang Raina wasn't ‘starstruck’ on meeting Hrithik Roshan for the first time despite being his fan: 'It's weird, I have...'

Vedang Raina is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Jigra. The actor has teamed up with Alia Bhatt for this prison-break action thriller. Vedang has expressed his admiration for the actress various times in the past. Recently, he opened up about being a big fan of Hrithik Roshan. However, Vedang shared that he wasn’t ‘starstruck’ when he met him for the first time, which he described as ‘weird.’

In a recent conversation with Mansworld India, Vedang Raina disclosed that his first gig as a model was an advertisement with Hrithik Roshan. Sharing his experience on meeting the War 2 star, the actor said, “But it is weird, although I have been one of his biggest fans since childhood, I didn’t get starstruck when I met him on set.”

Vedang further revealed that he used to watch all of Hrithik’s films in the theater, and Krrish was one of his favorites in childhood. He added that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was one film that he watched much later because he was born only in 2000, after the release of the movie.

Talking about his role in the Vasan Bala directorial Jigra, Vedang is playing Ankur Anand. In the trailer, it has been shown that he will be imprisoned in a foreign country. Alia Bhatt is portraying his sister, Satya. She will train and go to great lengths to break him out of jail.

Advertisement

Apart from acting, Vedang has also lent his vocals to the recreated version of the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro in the film. Sharing a heartfelt note about this opportunity on his Instagram, Vedang wrote, “I know the younger me was dreaming of this.” He added, “Still hard to believe that I got an opportunity to sing a rendition of one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema for a @dharmamovies film.”

Jigra is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt. It is all set to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Mushkil Hai OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are here to sway you with their newly married romance on beach