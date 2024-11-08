Tusshar Kapoor claims Bollywood industry is ‘harsher’ on the insiders: ‘There is an effort to pull you down…’

Tusshar Kapoor, soon to be seen in Dus June Ki Raat: Chapter 2, has one piece of advice for any star kid entering the film industry: be prepared for a challenging journey. Reflecting on his own career, which has seen both highs and lows, Tusshar claimed that "being a Bollywood insider has been harsher." He emphasized that "there is an effort to pull you down or to highlight what you haven’t done more than what you have accomplished."

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Tusshar Kapoor discussed the challenges of being born into a film family, emphasizing that industry insiders must develop resilience.

He explained that, as a star kid, one must be prepared to face scrutiny, noting that, regardless of success, there’s often an effort to downplay achievements and focus on shortcomings. In contrast, he observed that outsiders, even with minimal accomplishments, are frequently celebrated.

Addressing whether outsiders face a tougher path to their first opportunity. Kapoor said, "Getting a break is probably easier for film people because of the connections, but after that, it’s about your own connections, how you make the movie, how you are on screen, and what your marketability is. Its definitely a bit harsher on insiders."

The Golmaal actor continued, "We have to pass a number of tests to make people within the industry believe that we are here because of our own talent. The audience doesn’t want to see these biases. They only want to get entertained.”

Reflecting on his acting journey from his 2001 debut in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai to now, Kapoor shared that his career has been a mix of rewarding and challenging days, similar to the experiences of any other artist.

The Dhol actor acknowledged that the ups and downs played a crucial role in his growth, noting that without setbacks, he wouldn’t have reached his current standing.

This cycle, he explained, is essential for personal and professional development, strengthening one’s resilience to continue in the industry. Tusshar expressed that those who can’t handle these fluctuations might not find this field suitable.

