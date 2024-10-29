Arshad Warsi says Ajay Devgn has 'wicked sense of humor'; REVEALS how Black sequence in Golmaal was improvised

Rohit Shetty's directorial Golmaal is regarded as one of the most entertaining movies of his career. As the title of Golmaal suggests, it was undoubtedly a 'fun unlimited' entertainer. The 2006 movie is cherished for its hilarious dialogues, slapstick comedy sequences, and ensemble star cast. Recently, Golmaal actor Arshad Warsi shared that his co-star Ajay Devgn has a 'wicked sense of humor'. Arshad also revealed how they improvised the iconic Black sequence in the film.

During his latest interview with Mashable India, Arshad Warsi spilled the beans about the Black scene in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Arshad revealed that the improvised sequence wasn't written in the script.

"Bahot mazaa aata tha wahan pe. Ajay has got a wicked sense of humor. (I had great fun on the sets. Ajay Devgn has a wicked sense of humor). We kind of started doing this madness...I was cracking up on 'barf padne wali hai'...It's great fun doing this nonsense. I love it," the Golmaal star recounted.

Arshad Warsi further revealed that the writer penned the sequence on the sets of Golmaal. Arshad added that he and his co-star Ajay performed the scene as they did. The hilarious sequence also featured actor Manoj Joshi.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles. They played four friends, Gopal, Madhav, Laxman, and Lucky, who got caught up in hilarious situations. The 2006 film also featured Rimi Sen, Sanjay Mishra, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise has had three more installments so far: Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again. Golmaal 5, the fifth film of theseries, is in the pipeline. The makers hinted at the upcoming film in Aankh Marey, the song from Simmba in 2018.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Golmaal 5 is happening. "Abhi waqt hai. Golmaal series toh banti rahegi. Aisa toh ho nahin sakta ki nahin bane (There is still time. Golmaal series will continue to be made. It's not possible that the film won't happen). But it will take time," he said.

Arshad Warsi was recently seen in Abhishek Saxena's Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. The film was released on October 25, 2024.

