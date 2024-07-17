Ulajh actor Gulshan Devaiah says he mistook Orry as Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend; 'I was so wrong'

Social personality Orry is one of the closest friends of Janhvi Kapoor and is often seen partying and chilling with her. Apart from Janhvi, he is also friends with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. But do you know that Janhvi's Ulajh co-actor Gulshan Devaiah once thought Orry was her boyfriend?

The talented actor himself made the revelation during a recent AMA session on Reddit.

Gulshan Devaiah reveals he thought Orry was Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend

Gulshan Devaiah, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew, indulged in an AMA session with fans on Reddit. He was asked several questions regarding his movies and characters by the fans, and like always he was at his candid best.

When one of the fans praised him for his role in Guns & Gulaabs and asked him to share a funny story from the sets of Ulajh, he shared a misunderstanding he had about his co-actor. "I mistook Orry to be Janhvi’s boyfriend in London. I was so wrong," he replied.

When asked if he found his role in Ulajh challenging, the actor said that he's played a complicated role and the preparation for it was quite challenging.

Gulshan was also asked about his opinion on the topic of nepotism and if he has ever been discriminated against for being an outsider. He said people give the topic way too much importance, and there are bigger problems to worry about. "I don’t know if I have faced any discrimination. I don’t give two s**ts about nepotism," he added.

Several big Bollywood stars recently became a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. When a fan asked Gulshan if he attended the events, he had a witty reply. "yes i was there, dressed as Vijay Varma," he said.

Gulshan Devaiah's work front

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's web series Bad Cop alongside Anurag Kashyap. His upcoming film Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and is slated to release on August 2, 2024. Apart from him and Janhvi Kapoor, it also stars Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang and Adil Hussain among others.

