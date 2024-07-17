WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant express excitement after meeting Mysore cafe owner; ‘Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, following grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Italy, and finally in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani spared no expense for his son's wedding, which was attended by Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, international artists, politicians, and influential figures from around the world. Currently, a video from the couple's post-wedding ceremony is going viral on social media, showing them meeting the famous Mysore Cafe owner Shanteri Nayak.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greet Mysore Cafe owner

In a viral video from Anant and Radhika's post-wedding celebration in Mumbai, Anant is seen calling Radhika over to meet the owner of Mysore Cafe.

Radhika walks over cheerfully and mentions, "Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house." The newlyweds express their thanks to Shanteri. The video also features Anand Piramal and Shloka Mehta greeting Shanteri.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

For those unaware, Anant and Radhika have been together for the past six years. Their 'roka' ceremony took place in December 2022, followed by their engagement during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai in January 2023. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies began in March 2024 in Jamnagar. This event featured performances by major international stars such as Rihanna and Akon, and was attended by prominent Bollywood celebrities and business tycoons, including Mark Zuckerberg and many more.

The second pre-wedding ceremony was a luxurious European cruise tour. The extravagant event featured performances by Katy Perry, The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Shakira, and many more. The Ambani family also took over the Portofino square for the festivities, where Andrea Bocelli mesmerized guests with his soulful performance.

After concluding the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family returned to Mumbai to begin the wedding celebrations. The Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, wedding, and reception ceremonies were all held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The Sangeet ceremony featured a star-studded performance by Canadian singer Justin Bieber, while the wedding celebrations were attended by numerous industry heavyweights such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and more.

The wedding celebrations were graced by sports personalities including MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with their family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony to bless the newlyweds. Several politicians such as Lalu Yadav, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Ajit Pawar, and many others also attended the festivities. The wedding celebration also saw the presence of American personalities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

After getting married in Mumbai on July 12 and enjoying several receptions and post-wedding festivities, the newlyweds revisited the place where their journey started. On July 16, 2024, they arrived in Jamnagar to a warm reception from the many well-wishers who greeted them after their wedding.

The crowd erupted with excitement upon Anand and Radhika's arrival, greeted by the lively beats of dhol and a shower of flowers from enthusiastic well-wishers.

Anant, dressed in a pink kurta paired with white pants and a printed half-jacket, waved to the cheering crowd. Radhika, in a charming light pink kurta-pajama set, graciously thanked everyone with folded hands for the heartfelt and grand reception they received.

