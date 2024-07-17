Ulajh's Gulshan Devaiah calls onscreen intimate scenes 'boring,' says only the audience enjoys them

Gulshan Devaiah is known for being one of the most honest actors in Bollywood. Acclaimed for his performance, fans also like him for his candid nature.

The actor who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ulajh, had an AMA session with Reddit fans on July 16 in which he talked about onscreen intimacy.

Gulshan Devaiah calls intimate scenes boring

In his early career, Gulshan Devaiah did intimate scenes with co-actresses in films like Hate Story and Hunterrr. When a fan asked him about his experience while shooting for such scenes, he said it's boring to shoot intimate scenes. "Bahot boring tha, aur abhi bhi bahot boring hai. Sirf tum log ko dekhke maza aata hai (It was very boring and is stil boring. Only you people enjoy while watching it)," he said.

Gulshan gained immense appreciation for his role in the 2022 film Badhaai Do which narrated an LGBTQIA+ story progressively. A fan asked him if he thought the film opened a pathway for more such movies in the future or if he felt it would hurt his career, the actor expressed his confidence in such stories. He said he never thought it would hurt his career while adding that more films would be made like this in the future. "A love story is a love story,” he said.

When asked about a film he would like to steal from an actor's filmography, he took the name of the 2018 crime comedy Andhadhun. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead and was a critical and commercial success.

Gulshan Devaiah's work front

Gulshan Devaiah is known for featuring in films like Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Hunterrr, A Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Badhaai Do, and more. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's web series Bad Cop alongside Anurag Kashyap.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain. The movie is slated to be released on August 2, 2024.

