Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘winter mein’ Nain Matakka is the perfect pre-Christmas surprise you didn’t know you needed

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film Baby John, directed by Kalees. As anticipation builds, the actor recently shared a video on social media, where he’s seen grooving with Jacqueline Fernandez to Baby John’s catchy track Nain Matakka. Their fun dance to the song is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, giving fans an exciting surprise just in time for the festive season!

Taking to Instagram on December 12, Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself grooving with Jacqueline on Baby John’s Nain Matakka. They can be seen performing the iconic hook steps together, with a snowy backdrop setting the scene.

Towards the end, he lifts Jacqueline Fernandez while she continues dancing. The Baby John actor dons black trousers and a black jacket, while she stuns in a blue co-ord set with a red checkered pattern. The video is a visual treat, leaving fans excited for more.

Varun dropped the video on Instagram with the caption, “Nain maintakka winter mein #babyjohn.” As soon as he shared the post, fans were quick to demand another collaboration between the Judwaa 2 co-stars. One fan commented, “Omg we wanted this collab,” while another said, “Pls do a movie together.”

A third user added, “Finally seeing Varun & Jacqueline dancing together after Judwaa 2,” and one chimed in, “Oh my god they are back.” Another fan gushed, “Imagine Jackie with Varun in Baby John—it would be a fire jodi.” Many were also pleasantly surprised, with one writing, “Omggggggggg this was so unexpectedddd.”

Just yesterday, he shared a series of heartwarming pictures with his Baby John co-star Zara Zyanna, showcasing their undeniable father-daughter bond. The carousel of images captured some truly endearing moments, starting with Varun riding a bike with Zara sitting in front, both flashing wide, joyful smiles.

In the next photo, he dons a sleek black tuxedo, lovingly holding Zara, who looks adorable in a white frock. The third image shows her lying on a bed, while Varun tenderly holds her hand and kisses it. The final photo features the duo sharing a sweet moment, with Varun sporting a little ponytail and Zara beaming for the camera. The post, captioned “Girl dad energy. Tu mera, tu mera. Babies’ day out,” melted the hearts of fans everywhere.

Baby John, the highly anticipated action-entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, also boasts an impressive cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, the film is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

