Will Varun Dhawan work in a film like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal? Here’s how Baby John star reacted

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The film faced criticism for its portrayal of masculinity and violence, with some accusing it of glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity. In a recent interview, Baby John actor Varun Dhawan shared his perspective on taking on a film like Animal, stating that he is not the type of person who allows cinema to influence his moral compass.

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Varun Dhawan was asked if he would consider taking on a film like Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which had faced criticism for promoting problematic narratives.

Varun responded by saying that he doesn’t let cinema influence his moral compass but admitted that he wasn’t sure how he would have reacted to such a project in the past.

Dhawan suggested that he might have given it more thought at the time. While acknowledging the differing perspectives, he expressed a desire to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whom he respects.

Meanwhile, during a recent session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Ranbir Kapoor discussed the importance of both being mindful of the stories artists choose to tell and exploring new genres.

The conversation, held in honor of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, saw an audience member questioning Ranbir about his involvement in films like Animal and Sanju, which were alleged to glorify violence.

In response, the actor acknowledged the responsibility of creating meaningful cinema. He agreed that filmmakers should aim to produce movies that bring about positive change in society.

However, he also emphasized that, as an actor, it was essential for him to explore diverse genres and characters. While agreeing with the concern raised, he highlighted the need for greater responsibility in the types of films being made.

On the work front, Varun's next film, Baby John, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. Following that, he has a couple of exciting projects lined up, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar with Janhvi Kapoor and Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

