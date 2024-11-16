Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot in an arranged marriage this December? Here’s what we know

Keerthy Suresh has frequented headlines with buzz surrounding her personal life. Every now and then, there have been rumors of her marriage and the fact that she has indeed found the man of her dreams. Yet again, buzz surrounding her nuptials has surfaced, citing an end-of-year wedding for the diva.

If rumors are to be trusted, Keerthy Suresh is speculated to be tying the knot sometime in December 2024. As per Asianet News, the actress’ marriage is an arranged one, fixed by her parents and it is likely to be taking place in Goa.

Keerthy too is rumored to have accepted this match brought in by her parents and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Her groom-to-be is apparently a relative of hers.

The reports further suggest that an official announcement in this regard is expected shortly from the actress’ side. However, as of yet, there is no confirmation on the matter from wheresoever.

This has certainly not been the first time that Keerthy Suresh’s link-up or wedding rumors have surfaced on social media. For instance, a few years back there was buzz claiming that the actress was apparently tying the knot with a politician based in Kerala.

Thereafter, some other reports linked up Keerthy Suresh with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, claiming that they too were in a relationship and would get married soon.

However, the starlet strongly dismissed such an untrue buzz and let it all rest, claiming that she was instead focused on her career and marriage was not on her plans anytime soon.

Not just Keerthy; her father too was quick enough to strongly react to the murmurs of her supposed wedding with Anirudh. Addressing the baseless gossip, he spoke to OTT Play and clarified that there was no amount of truth in these claims and that his daughter and Anirudh were merely friends.

On the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the film Raghu Thatha. The film received positive responses at the box office and her performance was also acknowledged.

Moving on, she has a massive pan-Bollywood release with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Besides that, she also has other films, including Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

